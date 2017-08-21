Veteran Lionsgate TV development executive Andy Richley has been named SVP Development at Fox 21 Television Studios. He will develop series for cable channels and streaming services, reporting to Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke.

Richley moves to Fox 21 TV Studios following a 12-year stint in development and programming at Lionsgate Television, the last six as SVP. He played a key role in the development of such series as Showtime’s Weeds and Nurse Jackie, AMC’s Mad Men, Starz’s Boss, E’s The Royals, Epix’s Graves and the upcoming White Famous from Jamie Foxx for Showtime.

Before Lionsgate, Richley worked in drama development at NBC after beginning his career as an NBC page.

“Andy is someone we’ve known and have been interested in for some time,” said Salke. “His many years of work at Lionsgate speaks for itself, and given how competitive the landscape has become, we feel extremely lucky to be working with Andy.”

Fox 21 TV Studios had been beefing up its SVP ranks following a couple of departures. In April, the studio promoted Andy Bourne to SVP development.