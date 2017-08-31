Carl Cameron, former chief political correspondent for Fox News Channel, has joined Londonderry Tales as president of the company’s TV production unit. In his new role, Cameron will oversee the financing and production of all upcoming slate of scripted and non-scripted television projects, reporting directly to Londonderry’s founder and CEO Patrick Millsaps.

Cameron recently retired from FNC after more than 20 years with the company. Dubbed “Campaign Carl,” Cameron covered every presidential election since he joined the network just prior to its inception in 1996. Originally hired as FNC’s first Capitol Hill correspondent, he went on to serve as chief White House correspondent and most recently as chief political correspondent.

Millsaps, who worked as chief of staff for Newt Gingrich during his 2012 presidential bid, launched Londonderry last year. The company includes Londonderry Films & Londonderry Tales, which finance and produce content for film, television and digital, and OSquared, which markets filmed content.