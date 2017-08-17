EXCLUSIVE: After an extensive search, with a number of actresses testing, Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers, Will) has landed the second vacant lead opposite recently cast Britt Robertson in For the People, the upcoming ABC drama series from Shondaland and ABC Studios, which had undergone some recastings after the pilot.

The project, written by Paul William Davies, is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Brown will play Allison, Sandra’s (Robertson) roommate, best friend from law school and now colleague in the Federal’s Public Defender’s Office.

The role, played in the pilot by Lyndon Smith, was one of two leads that were recast after the upfronts, along with the part of Sandra, which went to Robertson.

Davies executive produces For the People with Don Todd and Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. ABC Studios, where Shondaland has been for a long time, until its just announced move to Netflix, is the studio.

Brown is probably best known for her role as Evie on HBO’s The Leftovers. She also has been recurring on TNT’s young William Shakespeare drama series Will. She is repped by Sarah Baker Grillo at Bright Alliance Media and KMR.