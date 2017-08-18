Paul William Davies, creator/executive producer of the upcoming ABC/Shondaland legal drama For the People, has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the series, ABC Studios.
Written by Davies, For The People is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and follows brand-new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution
Davies comes from a legal background. He holds a J.D. degree from Stanford and clerked for a federal judge before a nearly decade-long stint as a litigator at O’Melveny & Myers while aspiring to become a TV Writer. He developed half-hours for 20th TV, NBC and Sony TV before he landed his first staff writing job on the ABC/ABC Studios drama series Betrayal in 2013. He entered the Shondaland universe as a writer on Scandal before conceiving For The People.
Davis executive produces For the People, slated for a midseason premiere, with Don Dodd (the two also are co-running the show), and Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Davies’ overall deal was closed before this week’s news of Rhimes’ move from ABC Studios to Netflix. Shindaland will continue to produce For The People, along with all other series the company has at ABC.
Davies is repped by WME.
