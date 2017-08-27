Mayweather TKOs McGregor; Showtime Wins In PPV

After months of hype, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor stepped in the ring in a historical fight, with Mayweather winning by TKO in the 10th round. Mayweather’s win against the UFC fighter puts his record at 50-0, surpassing Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0.

The fight, which was proposed by Conan O’Brien two years ago when McGregor was a guest on his late-night TBS show, was a groundbreaking event, as it was McGregor’s debut fight. As a UFC fighter he is used to mixed martial arts in the ring, but on Mayweather’s turf, he would have to play by his rules, which made him the underdog — but he held his own for the first couple rounds in the highly entertaining match.

Mayweather eventually hit his stride and gained the upper hand. By the 9th round he caused enough damage to McGregor which eventually led to the TKO in the 10th round. The payout for both was very generous as McGregor is expected to receive about $30 million while Mayweather is guaranteed $100 million. The two embraced after the match and gave notable post-fight interviews.

Another winner of tonight’s event is Showtime as the fight was one of the most lucrative pay per view events to date — not saying that the evening was met with some glitches. During the undercards leading up to the fight, there were numerous pay per view outages which caused a delay in the main event.

Sitting at ringside tonight was a roster of Hollywood A-listers including Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell (WME-IMG), CBS’ Les Moonves, LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Willis, Don Cheadle, Jamie Foxx, Ozzy Osbourne, Ray Lewis, Steve Harvey, and others.