UPDATE 8:31 PM PST: The Mayweather-McGregor main event fight has been delayed due to pay-per-view issues and outages, according to ESPN.

As fans were pumped and read to watch the historic Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor duke it out on UFC Fight Pass, some may have noticed a small problem: they weren’t able to log in.

As of an hour ago, fans weren’t able to watch the undercard fights leading up to the the main Mayweather-McGregor event. UFC Fight Pass tweeted that “Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues.”

Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2017

Fight Pass is a digital streaming service for UFC. They stream live events and have the world largest MMA library. No updates have been announced on whether or not the media stream has been resolved.