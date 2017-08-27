UPDATE 8:31 PM PST: The Mayweather-McGregor main event fight has been delayed due to pay-per-view issues and outages, according to ESPN.
As fans were pumped and read to watch the historic Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor duke it out on UFC Fight Pass, some may have noticed a small problem: they weren’t able to log in.
As of an hour ago, fans weren’t able to watch the undercard fights leading up to the the main Mayweather-McGregor event. UFC Fight Pass tweeted that “Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues.”
Fight Pass is a digital streaming service for UFC. They stream live events and have the world largest MMA library. No updates have been announced on whether or not the media stream has been resolved.
I’m not rich but I have not only always been a follower of UFC but combat sports in general, this is a huge letdown I spent $99.95 on PPV and I had to buy the Fight pass just to purchase the fight in the first place. I DONT WANT A REFUND. I just want to watch the fight.
You didn’t actually have to buy the fight pass to buy the fight. I just created a free account on the UFC app and went right to the payperview event and paid the $99.95.
I have not been able to login and the 3rd fight is currently on
Here’s what happens, they will get it fixed and then you can still cancel payment for services not rendered since you didn’t get t whole fight.
Here’s an update …paid a 100 bucks, an still can’t log in. If they weren’t prepared for this many viewers, why did they continue to take people’s money.
I got to watch the first fight and got kicked out. Finally logged in but no content. Just blank screen
Still not up, I understand issues but you had months to prepare for the biggest ppv in history. I better not get screwed here.
I can’t even load the website… just me or?