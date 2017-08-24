EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Entertainment has set Floria Sigismondi to direct The Turning, a Chad & Carey Hayes script that is inspired by the 1898 Henry James novella The Turn Of The Screw. Scott Bernstein, Roy Lee and John Middleton are producing a contemporized version of the classic ghost story, eyeing an early 2018 production start. Sigismondi is a seminal director of music videos — David Bowie, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, The White Stripes, Katy Perry and Marilyn Manson to name a few — who broke into feature directing with The Runaways and more recently helmed two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale as well as the season finale of American Gods. Among her best known music work are videos from the late Bowie’s The Next Day album that featured Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard and Gary Oldman, as well as Rihanna’s Sledgehammer which she recorded for Star Trek Beyond. Sigismondi is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.