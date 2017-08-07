Florence Pugh has been cast as the female lead in Netflix’s Outlaw King from Hell Or High Water director David Mackenzie. The epic period drama will tell the story of Robert The Bruce, the king who led his country to freedom from the oppressive rule of England in Scotland, but it will be far different than Braveheart. Pugh, an English actress, will join Chris Pine who stars as Bruce in the film.

Bash Doran (The Looming Tower) wrote the latest draft. Sigma Films’ Gillian Berrie is producing with Anonymous Content’s Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

The actress will be seen upcoming opposite Dwayne Johnson in MGM’s Fighting with My Family for MGM with Dwayne Johnson. Her role in Lady Macbeth (RSA) wowed critics as the classically trained actress is getting tons of buzz right now. She also films King Lear at the end of this year as well. She was also cast opposite Liam Neeson in a small role in The Commuter next year.

She is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage in the U.K.