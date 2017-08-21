Five episodes in to its first season, Flip or Flop Atlanta has renewed for a second go-round. HGTV has ordered a 14-episode Season 2 for premiere in 2018.

The second spinoff in the network’s popular Flip or Flop franchise has attracted more than 7.9 million viewers since its July 20 premiere and helped HGTV rank as a top three cable network among upscale women 25-54 in the Thursday 9-9:30 PM time slot. The series follows Ken Corsini, a licensed contractor, and his wife Anita, a real estate and design expert, as they transform neglected properties into stunning remodels.

“The performance of Flip or Flop Atlanta is exactly what we anticipated,” said John Feld, SVP Programming for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. “The Corsinis’ real estate and budgeting savvy, expansive renovations and seemingly effortless ability to manage their business relationship is inspiring for anyone who has ever thought about flipping a house.”