Hit BBC Three comedy Fleabag is set to return for a second season in 2019. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the BBC confirmed the news today at the Edinburgh International Television Festival.

The comedy, which Amazon acquired in 2016, has won myriad awards including a Bafta and the Royal Television Society’s Breakthrough Award and Comedy Writer prize.

Waller-Bridge mused today, “I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since. Series two will be a whole new adventure, and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.”

The first season was adapted from Waller-Bridges’ award-winning play, and saw Fleabag, a dry-witted, angry, cash-strapped, grief-riddled, porn-watching young woman trying to come to terms with a recent tragedy.

Details of her next outing are being kept close to the vest, though more outrageous exploits are to be expected.

The first season also starred Brett Gelman (American Dad!, Twin Peaks), Olivia Colman (Broadchurch, The Night Manager), Bill Paterson (Outlander), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Hugh Skinner (Poldark), Jamie Demetriou (Paddington 2), Jenny Rainsford (The Favourite) and Sian Clifford (Fry-Up).

Fleabag is produced by All3Media’s Two Brothers Pictures. Executive producers are Waller-Bridge, and Jack and Harry Williams. All3Media handles distribution.