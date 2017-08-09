Multi-hyphenate Fisher Stevens, who recently received two Emmy nominations for co-directing and producing HBO documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, has joined RadicalMedia as an Artist in Residence. Based out of RadicalMedia’s New York office, Stevens and his producing partner Zara Duffy will develop and produce a slate of film and television projects for the studio.

Stevens recently directed National Geographic’s critically acclaimed Before the Flood, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, won the 2008 Independent Spirit Award for co-directing and producing the documentary Crazy Love, and went on to win the Academy Award for producing documentary The Cove in 2010.

“The combination of experience, passion and commitment to quality storytelling that Fisher brings to the table is unique within the industry. His films have made a significant impact on a variety of important subjects and we’re honored to welcome him to the Radical family,” said Justin Wilkes, RadicalMedia’s Entertainment President.

Stevens’ recent acting credits includes HBO’s Vice Principals, and The Night Of, NBC’s The Blacklist, as well as the Coen Brothers film Hail Caesar! and Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. In addition to documentary films, Stevens has directed theatrical films (Stand Up Guys) and Broadway theater (Ghetto Klown). In 2010 Stevens co-founded Insurgent Media, producers of the 2012 SXSW Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Beware of Mr. Baker, among others. Stevens will direct the upcoming feature Palmer, which made the 2016 Blacklist.

Emmy-nominated RadicalMedia has ten series and multiple documentary films in production, including David Letterman’s upcoming interview series for Netflix. Other projects include new seasons of Nat Geo’s Mars; IFC’s Stan Against Evil; Epix’s American Divided; and new docuseries The Untold Story of the 90s for History Channel, along with two Joe Berlinger-directed true crime nonfiction series, Spike’s currently airing eight-part Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio and SundanceTV’s Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders.