The critically acclaimed documentary Death in the Terminal is making its way to theaters. First Look Media’s Topic, which acquired the U.S. rights to the title earlier this year, is partnering with BuzzFeed News to release the original docu from Tali Shemesh and Asaf Sudry. It will be available for free on both platforms September 6.

“We are proud to partner with BuzzFeed News to premiere an important film like Death in the Terminal to a highly-engaged audience for free,” said Adam Pincus, EVP of Programming & Content for First Look Media. “This unique collaboration allows Topic.com and Buzzfeed News audience’s special access to watch a film that really challenges viewers to re-think how we look at the world, especially during times of crisis.”

Exec produced by Zero Dark Thirty’s Megan Ellison and Mark Boal, the award-winning film documents the attack that occurred in the Israeli town of Be’er Sheva on October 18, 2015, when a terrorist armed with a gun and a knife entered a bus terminal. Using surveillance footage and cell phone cameras, the film presents a minute-by-minute account of the series of tragic events that unfolded over the ensuing 18 minutes, integrated with eyewitness and participant testimonies.

The film was produced via Boal’s Page 1 film and television company. Filmmaker Alma Har’el produced in partnership with YesDocu.

