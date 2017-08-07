EXCLUSIVE: Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole has been tapped to topline comedy-horror Slaughterhouse Rulez, the first title from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s newly formed production banner Stolen Picture. Hugo‘s Asa Butterfield, Hermione Corfield, and Michael Sheen have also been cast alongside Pegg and Frost.

Directed by Crispian Mills, from a script he co-wrote wth Henry Fitzherbert, the film is set in an illustrious British boarding school that becomes a bloody battleground when a mysterious sinkhole appears at a nearby fracking site unleashing unspeakable horror. Cole stars as the story’s hero Don Wallace, a wide-eyed new boy from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals.

The pic is fully backed by Sony Pictures International Productions and is the local-language production arm’s first UK production. Charlotte Walls of Catalyst Global Media is producing the project with SPIP, while Sony Pictures Releasing International has worldwide distribution rights.

In addition to BBC/Netflix’s Peaky Blinders, Cole currently stars in TNT’s Animal Kingdom, opposite Ellen Barkin, He’s repped by WME and Troika. Butterfield, last seen in STX’s The Space Between Us, is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Felker, Toczek, Gellman. Corfield, whose credits include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Sheen, who co-stars opposite Reese Witherspoon in Open Road’s soon to be released comedy Home Again, is repped by ICM and Roxane Vacca Management.