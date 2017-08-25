EXCLUSIVE: Greg Clark, chairman of the American software company Symantec, is launching Fibonacci Films, a company to produce and finance indie films “predicated on character-driven stories of originality across genres that push boundaries, create discussion and have strong theatrical potential.”

Fibonacci Films will develop as a vertically integrated company capable of developing, financing and producing films in-house, which it says will give it the ability to seize opportunities as they arise.

Australian producer-actress Victoria Hill, a principal of the company, will head film production. Music executive Luca Scalisi will oversee business development and strategies for the company. The company already has two films on its slate, the first of which is going to the Venice Film Festival this month: First Reformed, from writer-director Paul Schrader, which stars Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, Michael Gaston and Hill. It will have its world premiere August 31 in the competition lineup.

First Reformed tells the story of an ex-military chaplain (Hawke) wracked by grief over the death of his son. As he counsels a young parishioner (Seyfried) and her radical environmentalist husband, he rediscovers his sense of purpose and embarks on a mission to right the wrongs done to so many. First Reformed will also be included in next month’s Toronto Film Festival Masters section.

The second pic on Fibonacci’s slate is the Michael Engler-directed The Chaperone, based on Laura Moriarty’s bestselling novel and adapted for the screen by Oscar-winning writer Julian Fellowes (Gosford Park, Downton Abbey). It stars Elizabeth McGovern as a 1920s Kansas woman whose life is forever changed when she chaperones the yet to be famous 15-year-old Louise Brooks for the summer.

Haley Lu Richardson (whose co-starred in The Edge Of Seventeen), Miranda Otto, Campbell Scott and Blythe Danner also co-star. The film began principal photography August 1 on location in New York.

Arclight Films is handling international sales on both First Reformed and The Chaperone (Arclight’s Gary Hamilton is a producer on both films).

Hill produced and also stars in both First Reformed and The Chaperone. She began her career as one of the founding members of South Australia’s prestigious theatre company Brink Productions. Notable is that with director Geoffrey Wright (Romper-Stomper), she co-wrote the screenplay and co-produced the film Macbeth, a contemporary Australian retelling of William Shakespeare’s play set in the ganglands of Melbourne. She starred as Lady Macbeth opposite Sam Worthington and the film screened at the 2006 Toronto Film Festival.

Clark is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on cyber-security. He was previously the CEO of Blue Coat, Inc. before the company was acquired by Symantec and he was named CEO.

Fibonacci takes its name from Leonardo Fibonacci, the 12th century Italian mathematician who discovered what is often referred to as the Golden Ratio — a sequence of numbers where each successive number is the sum of the two previous numbers. The “Fibonacci Sequence” shows up in music and art and everywhere in nature.

Scalisi previously worked in the music industry. Early in his career he worked for Cousins Entertainment and handled merchandising for Eminem. He also developed successful digital strategies with Google, YouTube, Apple and other major streaming services.