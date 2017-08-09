James Carpinello, who guest-starred in the Season 4 finale of NBC’s The Blacklist, will return this upcoming fifth season as a recurring. Carpinello plays Henry Prescott, the handsome, charming, and cool ‘fixer’ who calmly solves problems for powerful and elite clients. Carpinello’s recent television credits include major arcs on The Good Wife and Gotham. He’s been seen in lead roles on Broadway in musicals Saturday Night Fever, Xanadu and Rock of Ages, and is also known for his role as John Travolta’s twin sons in Marvel/Lionsgate’s The Punisher. Carpinello is repped by APA.

Ruffin Prentiss has booked a recurring role on on Season 2 of E!’s hit drama series The Arrangement. From Universal Cable Productions and Emmy-winning writer/EP Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men), the series stars Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan in a Hollywood love story that brings to life the darker side of fame. Prentiss will play Xavier Hughes, a popular jazz musician. Prentiss most recently recurred on Elementary and Madam Secretary. He’s repped by Gasparro Management and Abrams Artists Agency.