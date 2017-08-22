Ahead of tonight’s season 1 finale, MTV has given the green light to a 20-episode second season of the hit reality series from Endemol Shine North America, for premiere in 2018. Ludacris is set to return as host and executive producer of the series in which contestants confront their fears, push beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors.

Fear Factor delivered MTV’s highest-rated series premiere in two years in P18-34 and is the No. 1 cable reality series on Tuesdays in that key demo.

Anthony Carbone, Kevin Wehrenberg, Rob Smith and Robin Feinberg serve as Executive Producers for Endemol Shine North America, along with Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges.