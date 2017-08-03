Famous in Love is returning for a second season on Freeform. The renewal of the Bella Thorne drama was announced today during a Facebook Live event with the cast.

Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel, Famous in Love, from Pretty Little Liars’ creator I. Marlene King, stars Thorne as college student Paige, who lands a starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Also in the cast: Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers and Perrey Reeves.

King and Melissa Carter are showrunners and serve as executive producers along with Miguel Arteta, Dan Farah and Serle. The series was co-developed by King and Serle and is produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

All episodes of Season 1 are available on Freeform.com