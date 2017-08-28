Notorious alumna Sepideh Moafi has signed on as a series regular for the second season of USA’s Falling Water.

Season 2 of the supernatural thriller drama follows three unrelated people (David Ajala, Will Yun Lee, Lizzie Brochere) whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams – and, by extension, the dreamers themselves. They must determine how to use their gifts once they realize the fate of the world rests with them.

Moafi will play Alexis (Alex) Simms, Taka’s (Lee) new partner and a career cop who is very good at her job.

Falling Water hails from the late Henry Bromell, Brotherhood creator Blake Masters, The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Rémi Aubuchon has been tapped as showrunner for Season 2 of the series, replacing Masters in the role. Masters remains as an executive producer.

Moafi also recurs on HBO’s The Deuce and previously played Megan Byrd on ABC’s Notorious. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.