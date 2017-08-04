Saad Siddiqui (Taken) has been cast opposite Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in Fahrenheit 451, HBO Films’ adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic dystopian novel.

Fahrenheit 451 depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books. Young fireman Montag (Jordan) forsakes his world, battles his mentor Beatty (Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity. Siddiqui will play Fireman Stone, a fireman alongside Montag and Beatty. Cast also includes Sofia Boutella, Lilly Singh and Laura Harrier.

Ramin Bahrani is directing and co-writing the script with Amir Naderi. Bahrani also executive produces with Sarah Green (Brace Cove Productions), Michael B. Jordan (Outlier Productions) Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen. David Coatsworth is producing.

Siddiqui can most recently be seen recurring on NBC’s Taken as well as SyFy’s Incorporated. He also recently guest-starred on Fox’s 24: Legacy. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, Characters Talent Agency and Hg5 Entertainment.