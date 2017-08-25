Martin Donovan (Ant-Man), Andy McQueen (Jack Ryan) and Grace Lynn Kung (Mary Kills People) have been cast in supporting roles opposite Michael B. Jordan in Fahrenheit 451, HBO Films’ adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s iconic dystopian novel.

Fahrenheit 451 depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books, Montag (Jordan), a young fireman, forsakes his world, battles his mentor and struggles to regain his humanity.

Donovan will play Commissioner Nyari, a leader in the ministry. McQueen plays Gustav, a member of the resistance, and Kung plays Chairman Mao, a member of the resistance. In addition to Jordan, they join previously announced Michael Shannon as Beatty, Sofia Boutella as Clarisse and Lilly Singh as Raven.

Ramin Bahrani (Noruz Films) is directing and co-writing the script with Amir Naderi. Both executive produce with Sarah Green (Brace Cove Productions, Michael B. Jordan (Outlier Productions), Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen. David Coatsworth is producer.

Donovan, whose feature credits include Ant-Man and Inherent Vice, recently recurred on Beyond and Legends of Tomorrow and played Peter Scottson on Weeds. He’s repped by the Gary Goddard Agency.

McQueen appeared in Jack Ryan and People of Earth and recurred on The Girlfriend Experience. He’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency.

Kung plays Annie Chung on Mary Kills People and recently recurred on Designated Survivor. Her feature credits include Miss Sloane. She’s repped by the Gary Goddard Agency.