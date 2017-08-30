Facebook’s upcoming docuseries about the family of basketball phenom Lonzo Ball has gotten a title, premiere date and a first-look trailer.
The weekly 10-episode docuseries Ball In The Family follows the famed (basket)Ball family: outspoken and unorthodox patriarch LaVar, first round Lakers’ draft choice Lonzo, his two younger basketball playing brothers and their mom, Tina, who is currently recovering from a stroke. The series reveals secrets of the Big Baller Brand franchise and the family who is taking the basketball world by storm.
Ball in the Family hails from Bunim/Murray Productions (Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real World, Born This Way).
The docuseries premieres on the Facebook Watch platform on August 31. Check out the trailer above.
