and Instagram went off-line early this morning, drawing screams of agony from addicted fans of the services and a few subtle digs from Twitter users.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, was not loading as of early this morning in the Pacific time zone. Reports of outages in the UK and northeast and midwest United States also abounded, with some getting messages when they tried to access Facebook that claimed unspecified technical difficulties.

Facebook acknowledged the problem with a short statement picked up by Fox News. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook services. We quickly investigated and have been restoring service for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

DownDetector.com, a site that monitors online outages, reported more than 2,500 users having an issue with Facebook. Most of the complaints concerned logging in, but more than 40 percent reported a total failure to load.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, had a similar problem. More than 3,000 of its users could not access the site today. Facebook was back up in the Los Angeles area shortly after 7 a.m.

Naturally, Twitter fans had fun with the outage.

Since Instagram and Facebook are down, I actually talked to my family. They seem like really nice people. #facebookdown — Abhi Biswas (@iamtheabhi) August 26, 2017