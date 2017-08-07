Extra alum Tanika Ray is returning to the veteran entertainment news show as co-host, along with Renee Bargh and AJ Calloway, and British TV personality Mark Wright has signed on as correspondent. They join Mario Lopez for the 24th season of the Emmy-winning show which premieres September 5.

Ray, who served as a host and correspondent for Extra from 2004 to 2009, hosted the CW’s OhSit! competition in 2013, and also hosted Design Star and HGTV’d for the HGTV as well as several reunion shows for VH1 and Lifetime.

Bargh has served as Extra Weekend co-host and Extra correspondent since 2010, and Calloway has been the New York City correspondent for Extra since 2008. Calloway also

was one of the original hosts of 106 & Park.

British TV personality and radio show host Wright, best known as one of the stars of The Only Way Is Essex, has hosted Take Me Out the Gossip, Surprise Surprise, The Dengineers, All Back to Essex and soccer show Match of the Day in the UK. He also has hosted a radio show for the popular Heart FM.

The on-air changes are part of a fresh evolution for the series with more live elements showcasing the hosts personalities and points of view. The ensemble will share their take on the most talked about headlines of the day. Viewers will also get unprecedented access to the show with a unique behind the scenes look at the hosts allowing them to get to know them and the day-to-day operation of the show.

Extra is produced by Telepictures Productions and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.