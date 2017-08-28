Evangeline Lilly looks like she’s ready to take flight in her costume from Ant-Man And The Wasp. The actress posted a first look at her new costume for the Marvel Studios movie to celebrate the late, great comic book artist and Marvel legend Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday.

The photo has Lilly as Hope van Dyne in full Wasp attire — a costume teased mid-credits in 2015’s Ant-Man. The caption says, “I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday.”

In 1963, Kirby and Stan Lee created Janet van Dyne, mother of Hope, who was the original Wasp. In the forthcoming sequel, Michelle Pfeiffer is set to play Janet, with Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas reprising their roles as Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) and Hank Pym, respectively.

Also joining the cast are Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen as well as Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

Peyton Reed is returning to direct the sequel which is set to open two months after Avengers: Infinity War on July 6, 2018.