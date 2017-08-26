A new mega comprehensive multi-year agreement has been announced to make ESPN the home of Top Rank in the U.S. and Canada. The vast and exclusive agreement would have ESPN televising live fights on ESPN as well as ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN app.They will also stream fights and other Top Rank content on the recently announced ESPN-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service via BAMTech and deliver select pay-per-view fight events.

“ESPN is excited to announce this new relationship with Top Rank, the most comprehensive and innovative media agreement in the history of the sport,” Burke Magnus, executive vice president of programming & scheduling, ESPN said. “We believe in a new vision for boxing that will super-serve existing boxing fans and create legions of new fans through the highest quality boxing content across multiple ESPN platforms – 365 days a year. Together, ESPN and Top Rank will build the superstars of tomorrow through unrivaled exposure, original content and cutting edge technology.”

“Top Rank is thrilled to enter into this relationship with ESPN, the top sports media brand in the world,” said Todd duBoef, President of Top Rank. “This unprecedented partnership offers a 360 approach to the entire boxing vertical, including live world class events, unparalleled coverage as well as access to historical moments in the sport.”

ESPN will also air all Top Rank content in English and in French on Canadian sister networks TSN and RDS. The next Top Rank Boxing event on ESPN’s fight card is set for September 22 and features two WBO World Title Fights with Oscar Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs, Featherweight) and Gilberto Ramirez (35-0, 24 KOs, Super Middleweight) title defenses. The first year of the deal will showcase 18 main events as well as other select main events, re-airs of all ESPN and PPV events, Top Rank archival fights on multiple platforms.