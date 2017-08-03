David Morse has been cast opposite Benicio del Toro in Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora, directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Escape At Dannemora, starring del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette, is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (played by del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano). The pair were aided in their escape by married female prison worker, Tilly Mitchell (Arquette), with whom they both became sexually entangled. Morse plays Gene Palmer, a corrections officer who is friendly with Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) and unwittingly aids in his escape.

Stiller will direct all eight episodes of the series, which is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson (Mad Men) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Also executive producing are Ray Donovan‘s Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips) via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Stiller’s Red Hour Productions. Production begins this month.

Emmy-nominated for his roles in House and John Adams, Morse’s most recent credits include drama series Outsiders and True Detective, and feature Concussion.