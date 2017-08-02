EXCLUSIVE: Ericson Core has been tapped to direct The Claim, a thriller written by La La Land Oscar winner Damien Chazelle for producers Scott Clayton of Oceanside Media and Route One Entertainment’s Russell Levine. The team will start casting and is eyeing a production start later this year.

The thriller centers on a single father with a criminal background who must uncover the whereabouts of his kidnapped daughter while fighting the mysterious claims of another couple who insist that the child is theirs.

The film will be financed by the Capstone Group, which was launched earlier this year by Christian Mercuri, the former co-President of Red Granite International. Oceanside Media, which originally optioned rights to the script, is financing, too. Mercuri is an executive producer on the feature film along with David Haring and Chris Lytton. Jay Stern and Chip Diggins are producers on the project, and Route One’s Sophia Dilley will co-produce.

Core previously directed the re-imagining of Katheryn Bigelow’s Point Break, which starred Edgar Ramirez and Luke Bracey for Warner Bros. and Disney’s true-story sports drama Invincible which starred Mark Wahlberg. The cinematographer of such films as The Fast and the Furious, Marvel’s Daredevil, and Payback is now firmly in the director’s chair.

“Ericson has an inimitable level of skill behind the camera as a director and cinematographer. Under his masterful direction and keen eye for captivating storytelling, and Chazelle’s gripping screenplay, The Claim has all the elements to be a powerful and enthralling theatrical experience,” stated Clayton.

“Scott and I have been looking for a project to produce together for quite some time. When the opportunity to collaborate on The Claim came about, it was an obvious partnership for us,” said Mercuri.

Capstone is funded through private equity, in partnership with Jeanette Zhou of Jaguar Entertainment, and provides funding for development and production as well as international distribution. The company says it can handle four to five, big budget, commercial, theatrical films per year. Mercuri began his career with Millennium/Nu Image as a member of the production department. He moved into international sales working alongside Millennium/Nu

Image Co-Chairman, Danny Dimbort where he was appointed President of International.