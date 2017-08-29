Erica Ash, who stars in the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse, has signed on for Uncle Drew, the film based on a series of Pepsi commercials starring NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, which will be released via Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment on June 29. Charles Stone III directs the pic, which stars Get Out‘s LilRel Howery as Dax who, after draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament, is dealt some unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (Irving) and persuades him to return to the court one more time. The film features appearances from former NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson, as well as WNBA’s Lisa Leslie. Ash will play Maya, the niece of Uncle Drew’s teammate Boots (Robinson). Temple Hill is producing in association with PepsiCo’s Creators League Studios. Ash is repped by APA and AGS Media.

Rex/Shutterstock

Tara Buck and Shane Johnson will co-star in the indie film Son of Perdition, written and directed by Trevor Riley. It focuses on a priest and his followers, who have set out on an odyssey toward salvation in the early days of the new frontier. Bujt things take a turn for the worse when an enigmatic stranger joins their pilgrimage. Buck and Johnson are also serving as executive producers. Buck is currently reprising her role in season five of Showtime’s Ray Donovan as beat-cop Maureen Dougherty. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, Alchemy Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Nord. Johnson, who appears in the current season the Starz series Power, is repped by Concept Talent Group.