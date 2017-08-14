Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios, has hired on Eric Gould as Executive President of Finance & Chief Investment Officer. The new position will have Gould overseeing investments, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate finance for all of Entertainment Studios corporate entities.

“I believe in Byron’s vision for Entertainment Studios and see many opportunities for the company to expand its ever-growing media businesses,” said Gould in a statement. “The future of Entertainment Studios is brighter than ever and I am excited to join the team.”

“Eric Gould is an outstanding addition to our Entertainment Studios family,” said Allen. “Eric’s extensive financial investment experience makes him the perfect addition to our executive team as we continue to grow our global media company and aggressively pursue mergers and acquisitions.”

Gould will report directly to Allen and oversee Entertainment Studios media divisions including broadcast television syndication, advertising sales, all seven 24-hour cable television networks, the digital video-centric news platform The Grio, as well as theatrical motion picture co-productions and global distribution for Allen’s recently-acquired theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and Freestyle Digital Media. The shark thriller 47 Meters Down starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, marks their first feature which impressively grossed over $43.3 million to date.

Gould has more than 20 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and asset management with an emphasis on managing multi-sector portfolios and alternative investment strategies. Before coming to Entertainment Studios, he spent three years at Guggenheim as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, where he was responsible for the investment development and strategies. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Gould was the Head of Portfolio Management at the Munich Re Group where he was responsible for the North American investment strategies and served as a member of the Investment Committee and Corporate Officer. Gould was also a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at GE Asset Management and spent six years at MetLife’s investment department where he managed structured products and real estate investments as well as analyzed M&A opportunities.