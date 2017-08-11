Two days after suspended Fox News Channel host Eric Bolling threatened a $50 million defamation lawsuit the journalist who revealed the former The Five regular’s lewd texts, Yashar Ali today made clear he has one of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters in his corner and ready to land a punch or two.

“The lawsuit Eric Bolling filed is utterly devoid of merit, and we demand that you dismiss it immediately,” said Patricia Glaser in a blunt letter sent to Bolling’s attorney Michael Bowe on Friday (read it here).

As the freelancer first revealed in the HuffPost on August 5, Bolling allegedly send sexually explicit texts to three female FNC colleagues. The Cashin’ In host was suspended the same day by the Murdoch run cable newser and the law firm of Paul, Weiss is looking into the matter, as they have previous similar matters for FNC.

“Continuing litigation will only reveal that Mr. Bolling’s lawsuit was filed for public relations purposes and to retaliate against Mr. Ali for uncovering the truth,” the four-age correspondence from the LA-based GlaserWeil lawyer adds in the letter that was copied to FNC. “We demand that you dismiss the New York action immediately. Should you refuse, we have been authorized to pursue all claims in law and in equity against you and your client, including malicious prosecution.”

So, in a lot shorter time than the 20 days Ali had under the law to respond to the summons he received on August 9, that clears that up. One of the toughest and most respected litigators in Tinseltown, Glaser has represented a wide array of clients from Sony, CBS and Warner Bros. to Rush Limbaugh and Conan O’Brien over the years. Long story short, Bolling’s lawyers at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, who also represents Donald Trump and AMC, among others, are now facing a big leaguer.

“It is ironic and telling that Ms. Glaser accuses us of a publicity stunt in a letter she has yet to send me and that I learned about from the New York Times,” Bowe said in a statement of response on Friday. “She is right about one thing. No evidence has been produced about these claims, and that is why we filed suit so that the evidence and truth will come out.”

Bolling was quiet today but made his own opinions pretty obvious on Wednesday:

I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks! THANK YOU FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 9, 2017

Facing sanctions and what could be a probing, to put it lightly, discovery process, he might want to rethink that public profile – at least until the investigation at the much accused and once Roger Ailes run FNC is concluded, which I hear it is not.