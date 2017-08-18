Carolyn Newman has been promoted to SVP Scripted Programming for eOne Television. In her expanded position, Newman, previously VP, will continue to oversee the company’s U.S. slate while also spearheading acquisition of intellectual property from the global market for the U.S. and securing co-productions and pre-sales, working closely with eOne’s other development hubs.

BBC

For her first project in her new role, Newman has secured the television rights to Amor Towles’ bestselling novel A Gentleman in Moscow and will shepherd its adaptation into a TV series. Tom Harper (War & Peace, Peaky Blinders) is attached to direct and will executive produce with Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content. Based in Los Angeles, Newman also will be involved in the development of the recently announced Gaddafi series from Gomorrah writer Roberto Saviano.

Photo: David Jacobs

A Gentleman in Moscow, set during Soviet Union’s turbulent early 1920s, tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov. When he is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, the count is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors.

A Gentleman In Moscow was published in 2016 by Viking, a division of Penguin Random House in North America. eOne will serve as the studio for the TV series and controls worldwide rights.

Before joining eOne, Newman was with Amazon Studios where she served as the point executive on such series as Bosch, Hand of God, Mad Dogs and Good Girls Revolt. Before that, Newman was VP Development and Production for Sphere Media where she oversaw development and executive produced series 19-2 for Bell Media (Canada).

“Time and time again Carolyn has proven she has sharp instincts and a great sense for developing and packaging television,” said Pancho Mansfield, President, Global Scripted Programming, eOne Television, to whom Newman reports. “I’m delighted that Carolyn continues to broaden eOne’s portfolio and I’m very excited about our pipeline for the years ahead.”

Towles is repped by WME. Harper is with UTA and 42.