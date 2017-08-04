NBC’s breakout This Is Us has just lost one of its Emmy nominations.

The TV Academy has revoked the series’ nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie, for the “Moonshadow” episode. Costume designer Hala Bahmet, assistant costume designer Marina Ray, and costume supervisor Elinor Bardach were nominated for their work in the episode.

“Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of ‘This Is Us,’ the awards committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary,” a Television Academy spokesperson said in a statement. “In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified. The sixth-place vote-getter — now the fifth nomination — will be identified by the accountants and will be revealed when the Television Academy’s final round viewing platform opens on Monday.”

The other nominees in the category are HBO’s Big Little Lies, Fox’s Empire, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and Amazon’s Transparent.

This is Us’ Emmy nomination count now stands at 10.

NBC and the show’s producer, 20th Century Fox TV, declined comment.