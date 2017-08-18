Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Perhaps the most fiercely contested acting Emmy category in a long time, no less than four Best Actress Oscar winners and a Best Actress Oscar nominee and Emmy winner go up against a relative novice in the awards game enjoying her first major nomination for anything. Who will come out on top in this tricky and almost impossible to call race?

Carrie Coon

Fargo

FX

In a key female role in the TV version of a film that won its star Frances McDormand the Best Actress Oscar 20 years ago, Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle is the David versus a category full of Goliaths in terms of awards and fame. She is critically acclaimed for the role and has landed her first Emmy nomination in an intriguing contest where she might be the beneficiary if two pairs of Oscar winning stars manage to cancel each other out.

ABC/Nicole Wilder

Felicity Huffman

American Crime

ABC

A former Oscar nominee for Best Actress, and Emmy winner for Desperate Housewives, Huffman has her third consecutive—and final—nomination in this category for the cancelled series American Crime. The unique angle here is she has managed to do this playing a different character each year in the anthology show and received perhaps her most acclaim yet this season. Will that help her break through against the juggernauts of Feud and Big Little Lies?

Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies

HBO

