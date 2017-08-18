I recently got together with PMC colleagues Anne Thompson from Indiewire and Tom O’Neil from Gold Derby for a series of Emmy prediction smackdowns starting

off with our battle over just which show will be named Best Comedy Series at the Emmys On September 17th. As a two time champ , Veep would seem to be the favorite over former five time champ Modern Family which doesn’t have nearly the buzz of the former veteran series, or of newcomer Atlanta which has scored spectacularly well in earlier precursor awards leading up to the Emmys. Can it break the back of Veep? Or does something else crash the party. To watch our “discussion” just click the link above.