The 69th Annual Emmy Awards are right around and that means it’s about time we see some promos with host Stephen Colbert. Taking the baton from last year’s host Jimmy Kimmel, two short promos were released with signature Colbert humor.

The first (which you can watch above) has Colbert, a nine-time Emmy award winner himself, joking about how much hacking has been happening as of late and how he has kept this year’s Emmy winners in a safe — along with his assistant. From the safe, we hear the desperate murmurs of his trapped assistant wanting to be freed as he says “Only a couple more weeks!”

The second promo is short and sweet and features Colbert wondering the whereabouts of his tuxedo only to reveal that it is under his clothing — but with no pants. Watch the video below.

The Emmys will air on CBS on September 17.