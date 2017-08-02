It’s been a while since we last saw Revenge‘s Emily VanCamp at TCA, however, the actress was present today for the CW’s 15th Anniversary Everwood panel, and we caught up with her to chat about her new Fox show The Resident and whether Sharon Carter was returning anytime soon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was announced back in May that Fox picked up The Resident, the new-hour long medical drama that reteams VanCamp with her Revenge EP and episodic director Philip Noyce. The Salt director also helmed the first episode of The Resident which was written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua,

No premiere date has been set yet for The Resident, however, January is a conceivable air time. While VanCamp has played both the girl and the assassin next door respectively in Everwood and Revenge, the actress says about Resident “I’ve never played a nurse before and while I can’t speak about my arc, she’s easily based off a real-life nurse who was a whistle blower to a corrupt situation in a hospital.”

Fox

“That’s what drew me to her, when you’re working in the medical field, there’s so much at stake and to go up against these hospital CEOs and surgeons, everything is at risk if you expose it. I was always drawn to strong female characters,” says VanCamp.

Given the fierce debate over healthcare in America, VanCamp adds, “It’s really nice in this political climate to be part of something. At its core, it’s a discussion of how corrupt the medical system is in America and that spoke to me because in this time it’s nice to have a voice and speak up about things that are happening.”

Which brought us to Marvel. Moments prior to Revenge ending its series run on ABC in May 2015, news hit that VanCamp was reprising her role as Agent 13 aka Sharon Carter (and in the MCU, arguably she’s Peggy Carter’s grand-niece) in Captain America: Civil War following her debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But in regards to whether VanCamp will reprise Sharon Carter again in Infinity War or a future TV series, VanCamp exclaimed, “No idea.” How about the Brie Larson feature Captain Marvel? “You guys put it out there,” beams the actress.

Walt Disney

“With Marvel, they can give you a call the day before you shoot. You don’t know what’s going on with their movies because they’re very secretive,” said VanCamp. Asked whether Sharon was ever going to join ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., VanCamp says, “I think it was discussed, but I was working on Revenge at the time.”

VanCamp was also asked about equal pay for actresses, and whether she was ever in a situation where a male co-star with an equal part was paid more than her.

“I think since I was a kid, I always fought for equal pay, so I’m glad it’s at the forefront of discussion and I think slowly we’re starting to see a change,” says the actress.

“I’ve always been a feminist and I’ve always been for gender equality, and it’s always been at the forefront of my mind as a teenager. It only makes sense if things are fair.”