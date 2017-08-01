EXCLUSIVE: Elsewhere Works Management, the LA-based talent, literary and management agency for non-American writers and directors working in the U.S. and abroad, has made three new international signings. The trio of names added to the roster includes Barbara Petronio, the co-head writer of Netflix Original Italian series Suburra; Italian journalist, writer and scriptwriter Andrea Purgatori; and Denmark’s Soren Grinderslev Hansen, a writer on crime series Dicte.

With a mission to create a bridge between the U.S. and international markets, and promote non-U.S. talents and their output in the States and overseas, Elsewhere Works Management was co-founded by Olga Bernal Sancho and her late husband David Bellini. Bernal Sancho is carrying on the torch of the agency, continuing to steadily build a stable of offshore talent. Plans are underway to soon work with U.S. talent as well, promoting them domestically and abroad.

Barbara Petronio

Petronio is working on the upcoming Netflix series Suburra, whose first two episodes will world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Her other credits include gritty crime drama Romanzo Criminale and features A.C.A.B and Indivisibli. For the latter, she won a Best Original Screenplay David di Donatello Award.

ReX/Shutterstock

Purgatori, who has experience as a war correspondent, is a member of the Board of Directors at the Academy of Italian Cinema and the European Film Academy. His credits include TV series and films Lampedusa, Ragion Di Stato and La Leggenda Del Bandito E Del Campione; and features The Entrepreneur, Angel Of Evil and Fort Apache Napoli. He has received two David di Donatello Award nominations.

Soren Grinderslev Hansen

Grinderslev Hansen is a screenwriter and director whose feature credits include My Good Enemy and Danny’s Doomsday. Notably, he wrote for the second season of TV2 Denmark’s popular crime series Dicte, and was an AD on Borgen. He has two features on deck: the animated Minna & The Dream Builders and a Hitchcockian thriller starring Anders Matthesen.