Elizabeth Debicki and Isabella Rossellini have joined Gemma Arterton in period drama Vita & Virginia based on the love letters of Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.

Shooting starts in September in Ireland on the sophomore feature from Chanya Button (Burn, Burn, Burn). Button co-wrote with Eileen Atkins. Rupert Penry-Jones and Peter Ferdinando also star in the true story of socialite Vita (Arterton) and literary icon Virginia (Debicki) in 1920s London. When their paths cross, the magnetic Vita decides the beguiling, stubborn and gifted Virginia will be her next conquest, no matter the cost. Vita and Virginia forge an unconventional affair and neither will ever be the same without the other.

Thunderbird Releasing has taken all UK rights. Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide rights. Producers are Evangelo Kioussis for Mirror Productions and Katie Holly for Blinder Films. Executive producers are Simon Baxter, Christopher Figg, Nicolas Sampson, Norman Merry, Dave Bishop and Gemma Arterton.

Debicki, known for leading roles in TV’s The Night Manager and The Kettering Incident, can next be seen in the new Cloverfield movie produced by J.J. Abrams, Will Gluck’s reimagination of children’s classic Peter Rabbit, and in Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows.

Rosselini starred in Oscar-nominated Blue Velvet and Palme d’Or winning Wild at Heart and also is known for her roles in Joel Schumacher’s Cousins and Robert Zemeckis’ Death Becomes Her, among others.