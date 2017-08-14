Univision has set Sunday, September 17 for the season 2 premiere of breakout original series El Chapo on Univision. For the first time, episodes will air with English subtitles on the Spanish-language network.

A co-production between Netflix and Univision Communication’s Storyhouse Entertainment, El Chapo will debut Season 2 globally on Netflix at a later date to be announced. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix with English subtitles.

“Based on intense interest in this story, we are taking an unprecedented step to expand the reach of our breakout series ‘El Chapo’ by making it accessible with English subtitles on Univision Network,” said Camila Jiménez Villa, co-president and chief content officer of Fusion Media Group. “This move speaks to the uniqueness of a series that has captured the attention of audiences around the world–crossing borders, languages, and cultures–and allows us to extend it to U.S. viewers who seek out quality storytelling regardless of language.”

The drama, which airs in three separate cycles, explores the life story of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman over three decades, from 1985, when he was a low-level member of the Guadalajara Cartel, to his ultimate downfall.

Season 2 picks up with Chapo’s first prison break and goes on to reveal the critical role corrupt government officials play in aiding El Chapo’s rise over his rival cartel bosses. Viewers will also begin to see how his quest to become the leader of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel impacts the lives of those closest to him, including his family.

The series stars Marco de la O as El Chapo; Humberto Busto as Attorney Conrado Sol aka Don Sol (a key political party figure); Juan Carlos Olivas as El Güero (one of El Chapo’s partners); Alejandro Aguilar as Toño, (El Chapo’s main assassin); Rolf Petersen as Ramon (rival cartel leader); Hernan Romo as Benjamin, (rival cartel leader); Diego Vasquez as Ismael (one of El Chapo’s most trusted partners); Juliette Pardau as Graciela, (El Chapo’s second wife); Roberto Uscanga as El Arriero, (brother and partner of El Chapo); Antonio De La Vega as Arturo Bl, (brother and partner of El Chapo); Harold Torres as El Cano (leader of Emes, the largest rival cartel to El Chapo’s operation this season); Juan Pablo de Santiago as Franco Sebastian; Laura Osma as Elba, (El Chapo’s third wife); and Hector Munoz as Moreno, (El Chapo’s son).

El Chapo is created by Silvana Aguirre Zegarra and Carlos Contreras and produced by Daniel Posada. The second season is directed by Ernesto Contreras (México), Carlos Moreno (Colombia), Hammudi Al-Rahmoun (Spain), Daniel and Diego Vega (Peru