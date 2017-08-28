Last week, Ed Skrein was excited to announce he would be playing the character of Major Ben Daimio in the upcoming Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen. In the comics, the character is of Asian heritage, and the news prompted immediate backlash from the Asian Pacific American community. Today, Skrein took to Twitter responding to the public outcry, saying he is stepping down from the role and that, “I must do what I feel is right.”
In a statement to Deadline, Hellboy producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin, Lionsgate and Millennium said: “Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material.”
Read Skrein’s full statement:
Ending his tweet with “I hope it makes a difference,” Skrein made it clear he was listening to the APA community and is aware of the importance of inclusion and proper representation in the arts. His thoughtful response and decision to leave the project may be the start of more projects to follow suit when casting roles meant for people of color.
What a classy statement by Ed. Backed up by action. Impressed.
Scott Derrickson gave mere lip service when he cast an Asian role with Tilda Swinton in Dr. Strange. This is a class act.
Very gracious & noble of him. A stellar example of how allies can effect change by making a stand in their own situation.
Great! good job, internet — this casting was a dumb mistake.
I hope they’ll do the same when is the other way, a “minority” actor playing a white part.
See Emma Stone? That wasn’t so hard.
the character emma stone played was based on a real character who was half white/hawaiian and looked white… like obama is half white but looks black… but some are half black and look white. so you are saying emma stone should have left and they hired a half white half hawaiian actress only… one that looks white… so we have to match things perfectly?
Stone’s character was both ORIGINAL and EURASIAN though.
ridiculous. i’m getting sick of this stuff. we are going to reach a point where actors need to match age ethnicity and sex for all characters based on what was originally written. so can americans play Shakespeare characters? can japanese american play and chinese american? can a straight man play a gay man? can a sighted person play a blind guy? when american stories are adapted to asian audiences they don’t cast them with whites.
Good on him for avoiding white-washed garbage. Wouldn’t want another Ghost in the Shell.
Good on him for avoiding white-washed garbage.
It shouldn’t have got this far in the first place. Has Hollywood already forgotten about Ghost in the Shell?
I’m against all the nonsense political correctness out there that says white actors can’t play a character especially when the story is westernized. But this was one casting decision that didn’t make sense, in context of the story they were going with. Good sense on Skrein to step away from this one.
Yes! Justice! These are the victories that really matter in life. Next, let’s target that “Black Samurai” project at Showtime. It irks me so bad all this cultural appropriation…. oh wait. It only applies when whitey does it. Rainbow Coalition, just like Malcolm X taught us. All the peoples of color against whitey! This will really bring progress to both America and the world.