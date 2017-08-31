Earth: One Amazing Day, the sequel to Earth, which looks at the best the natural world has to offer in a single day, will be released in theaters nationwide on October 6, 2017 from BBC Earth Films. The family-friendly G-rated film is narrated by environmental activist and Hollywood legend Robert Redford. The film was directed by Richard Dale (The Human Body) and Peter Webber (The Girl with the Pearl Earring).

Breakthroughs in filmmaking technology bring the audience up close and personal with a baby zebra desperate to cross a swollen river, a penguin who heroically undertakes a death-defying daily commute to feed his family, a family of sperm whales who like to snooze vertically, and a sloth on the hunt for love.

“As a storyteller and filmmaker I often look to nature for sources of inspiration,” said Redford in a statement. “In Earth: One Amazing Day, BBC Earth Films captured the natural world and its inhabitants using the perfect combination of storytelling and cutting-edge technology. The scenes and images are as inspirational as they are beautiful, and I was honored to be a part of the film.

The film was scored by Alex Heffes (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and scripted by leading screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce (The Railway Man). It was produced by Stephen McDonogh (Walking With Dinosaurs 3D) and executive produced by Neil Nightingale (Enchanted Kingdom and Wild Africa),