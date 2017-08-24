The CW has unveiled the artwork for the fall launch of its new series Dynasty and Valor.

The Dynasty art is comprised of two elements, both with the tag line “Vicious. Ambitious. Delicious.” One element features Blake Carrington (Grant Show) with his daughter Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) and his new fiancée Cristal Flores (Nathalie Kelly) (see below). The second element features key pairings of characters embodying the words from the tag line: “Vicious” Fallon and Cristal; “Ambitious” Blake and Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke); and “Delicious” Steven Carrington (James Mackay) and Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente). The two Dynasty elements will appear as part of an overall image campaign for the series launch.

The CW

Created by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. Patrick wrote the pilot episode and executive produces with Schwartz and Savage.

The Valor key art, with the tag line “Truth is the First Casualty of War,” features Officer Nora Madani (Christina Ochoa) and Captain Leland Gallo (Matt Barr).

The CW

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers. Series stars Barr and Ochoa and is written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow.

The new art will appear in The CW’s national outdoor, print, and digital marketing this fall.