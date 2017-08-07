Devious Maids‘ alumna Brianna Brown, who guest-starred in the pilot of the CW’s Dynasty reboot, will reprise her role as Claudia with a recurring role in the series.

Co-written by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente star.

Brown, known for her roles as Taylor Stappord in Devious Maids and Lisa Niles on General Hospital, is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and manager Gladys Gonzalez.