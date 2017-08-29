After establishing itself as a Best Picture candidate in a summer launch that brought $412 million in global ticket sales, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will still get a berth at the Toronto Film Festival that has been a launch pad to so many Oscar season films. The festival announced a special screening on Sunday, September 10, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of IMAX Corporation. Nolan, who shot the movie almost exclusively with IMAX cameras, will present the film at the re-opened Ontario Place Cinesphere, the world’s first permanent IMAX theatre. He will then take part in a conversation with TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey.

“Nineteen years ago, Nolan premiered Following in the Discovery section of the Toronto International Film Festival. We stand in awe of all he has achieved since, and are proud to welcome him back to Toronto,” Bailey said. “The Ontario Place Cinesphere is the perfect place to do it. This cinema on Toronto’s waterfront opened in 1971 as IMAX’s first permanent home. We couldn’t be happier to be able to provide fans with the chance to hear Nolan speak on the groundbreaking art and craft of Dunkirk.”