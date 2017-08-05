Continuing its global mission, Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk has sailed across the $300M mark at worldwide turnstiles. The Warner Bros release is, as of today, at $127M domestic and growing, while it has exceeded $173M at the international box office. Full weekend cumes will be updated tomorrow.

The glowingly-reviewed interwoven story of the rescue of over 300K soldiers from the beaches of Dunkerque, France is on track to place No. 2 in its 3rd North American frame after beating industry projections and holding the No. 1 spot for its first two consecutive sessions.

Overseas, the air, sea and land ensemble of Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan is playing in 63 markets thus far — with Italy, China and Japan yet to open. It bowed at No. 1 in such hubs as the UK, France, Russia, Spain, Korea and Australia. The UK saw the biggest WB opening of 2017 with the film now well surpassing $35M there.

When Nolan unveiled the passion project at its London world premiere in mid-July, he told the massive crowd, given its subject matter, “I won’t say enjoy the film, that doesn’t seem quite right. So I would say, experience the film and hope you get something out of it.” Audiences have clearly responded.

The technologically stunning film which Nolan shot using a mixture of IMAX and 65mm film has earned an estimated $28.5M domestically and $23M internationally in IMAX theaters.

The $300M milestone announcement was made today by Sue Kroll, WB’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution. She calls Dunkirk “a true event film in this very competitive summer, and we anticipate that it will continue to play well into the fall. It is a stunning achievement for one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we are thrilled by, and proud of, its ongoing success. We congratulate Chris and producer Emma Thomas, the entire ensemble cast, and everyone involved in the film on reaching this benchmark.”

The next markets to open are Italy on August 31, China on September 1 and Japan on September 9.