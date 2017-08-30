Alexander Payne’s Downsizing splashed onto the Lido this morning as the Venice Film Festival gets underway. The sci-fi comedy was met with applause at the first press screening inside a jammed Sala Darsena — and the laughs were hearty from the international audience for what is a satire that poses big questions while relating on a very human level. Initial reviews this morning are highly positive, and in the wake of the screening here, Paramount dropped the first teaser (check it out above).

The film takes the premise of how much better our lives could be if we were to miniaturize (think dollhouse mansions, conflict-free diamonds for a couple of dollars) and sets it within the context of being a solution to overpopulation and climate change.

The smart adult comedy is Payne’s most ambitious work to date in terms of its scope and the use of visual effects which transform Matt Damon and others into folks five inches tall. The big picture question hovers over the future of the planet, woven in with a human and personal story that charts the characters’ journeys. The movie also incorporates several languages and locations.

Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Udo Kier and Kristen Wiig also star. Waltz is earning particular praise for his turn as a Serbian playboy/heavy who runs Cuban cigars, alcohol and more luxuries into the small world’s primo destination, Leisureland, and other global communities.

Paramount has a December 22 domestic release set, with some offshore markets beginning rollout simultaneously.