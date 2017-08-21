EXCLUSIVE: The Anne Fletcher-helmed pageant musical comedy film Dumplin is rounding out its cast as production has officially commenced today in Atlanta. Liv and Maddie alum Dove Cameron, Luke Benward, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Maddie Baillio, Georgie Flores, and Ginger Minj (RuPaul’s Drag Race) have come aboard the pic, joining previously announced topliners Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald as well as Odeya Rush.

Rex/Shutterstock

Kristin Hahn wrote the screenplay, which based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 YA novel of the same title. It follows Willowdean (Macdonald), nicknamed Dumplin, a confident, plus-sized teen who, to spite her beauty pageant queen mom (Aniston), enlists in a local pageant. What starts as an impulsive one-day protest snowballs as Will inadvertently becomes the inspiration for a ragtag group of teenage outcasts joining the pageant.

Hanh is producing the pic alongside Michael Costigan of COTA Films, Mohamed AlRafi, and Trish Hofmann. Aniston will serve as exec producer.

CAA and UTA Independent Film Group are representing domestic.

Cameron (Descendants 2) is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled; Benward (Dear John) by Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty and Management 360; Taylor-Klaus (MTV’s Scream) by Hyperion Talent Agency and Curtis Talent Management; Baillio (Hairspray Live!) by APA and Soffer/Namoff Entertainment; Flores (Famous In Love) by INSURGE-Ent.