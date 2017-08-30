EXCLUSIVE: British actor Douglas Booth has joined Netflix’s Gore, starring opposite Kevin Spacey who plays the eponymous Gore Vidal. The Last Station helmer Michael Hoffman is directing Gore, which is filming in Italy and also stars Griffin Dunne in the story of the legendary writer.

Douglas plays Jamie, a young British writer whose work catches Vidal’s eye. The titular character spent large periods of time in Rome in the early 1960s and later between the Italian capital and a grand villa called La Rondinaia in the Amalfi Coast village of Ravello, where he hosted an array famous faces including Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger and Paul Newman.

The busy Booth has The Limehouse Golem coming up with Bill Nighy and Olivia Cooke. It world premiere in Toronto last year and will release in the U.S. and UK in September. In October, he’ll be seen in Loving Vincent, the world’s first fully painted feature film. He’s also in Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Mary Shelley alongside Elle Fanning and Bel Powley which bows in Toronto.

Booth is repped by Curtis Brown and Sherpa Management in the UK and UTA in the U.S.