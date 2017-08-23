EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired domestic rights to Don’t Sleep, a thriller written and directed by Rick Bieber that stars Dominic Sherwood, Cary Elwes, Drea de Matteo, Charlbi Dean Kriek and Jill Hennessy. The pic also marks the final onscreen performance from Alex Rocco, who famously played Moe Green in The Godfather; Rocco died in 2015 of cancer at 79. Don’t Sleep will bow in theaters day-and-date on September 29.

The pic centers on two lovers (Sherwood and Kriek) who move into a guesthouse on an estate owned by Mr. and Mrs. Marino (Matteo and Rocco). When bizarre events begin to occur with increasing danger, the young couple must confront the horrors of a forgotten childhood. Ken Clark and Eric Donaldson are producers. (Check out the trailer above.)

Bieber, who co-produced this one, also produced the original Flatliners and the upcoming reboot from Columbia Pictures directed by Niels Arden Oplov that bows the same day.

Freestyle VP Acquisitions Dan Fisher negotiated the Don’t Sleep deal with Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.