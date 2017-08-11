EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Dorff and Melissa George have stepped into the leading roles for Tolkien writer David Gleeson’s mystery thriller Don’t Let Go. The project marks Gleeson’s return to directing following Disney’s Cowboys & Angels and The Front Line.

Nicola Buck

Written by Oscar-nominated writer Ronan Blaney (the short Boogaloo and Graham) and Gleeson, Don’t Let Go follows a loving couple, Ben and Hazel Slater, as they struggle to cope with the loss of their child from a devastating accident. Hazel begins to fear for her husband’s sanity as he becomes convinced that he can bring her back if only he can hold on to her hand in a recurring dream but then they start to wonder if it is, in fact, a dream.

The film, which is currently shooting in Ireland, also stars Simon Delaney (The Good Wife), Sean Mahon (Anthropoid) and and Charlotte Bradley (Veronica Guerin).

Nathalie Lichtenthaeler is producing for Wide Eye Films along with executive producers Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo from Amasia Entertainment, who are co-financing the film in conjunction with the Irish Film Board, BAI, Northern Ireland Screen and Section 481 tax incentives. Original music will come from Dutch DJ/producer Ferry Corsten who is marking his feature composing debut.

Besides Tolkien at Fox Searchlight/Chernin Ent., Gleeson recently completed writing ’Twas the Night for Paramount Pictures with Karen Rosenfelt producing. He previously wrote The End of History for Original Film and Sony Pictures and also wrote Down to a Sunless Sea which he wrote for Focus Features for Morgan Freeman to produce and co-star in. Gleeson also wrote Red Giant for Mattel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox.

Dorff, who is consistently good on screen, was last seen starring in Wheeler, which he co-wrote. George has starred in Hunted, Heartbeat and The Slap and in such films as The Amityville Horror and Derailed.

Gleeson, Dorff and Corsten are all repped by Paradigm, which will be handling sales. Gleeson is also managed by Adam Kolbrenner at Madhouse Entertainment with legal at Sloane Orfer Weber & Dern. George is repped by WME and Lou Coulson in the UK.